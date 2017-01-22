Five things to know about our Super Bowl opponents

2017 Super Bowl Matchup

The Patriots and Falcons have played 13 times in their histories, with New England holding a 7-6 advantage. The teams have not played each other since 2013.

Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is married to Sarah Ryan, who is from Falmouth, Maine and went to McAuley High School. The two went to Boston College at the same time and met there.

Before Matt Ryan took over as the starting QB for Boston College, he was the backup to Quinton Porter who went to Portland, HS.

This will be the Patriots' 7th trip to the Super Bowl since 2001.

Tom Brady is 4-0 lifetime against the Falcons.

Copyright 2016 WCSH