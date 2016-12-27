Five heroin overdoses in four hours reported in Presque Isle

Cooking heroin, stock image. (Photo: Getty Images)

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Police in Presque Isle are warning of a bad batch of heroin in the area after they responded to five overdoses in a matter of hours on Tuesday.

In a Facebook post shared at 6:30 Tuesday night, Chief Irwin said the five overdoses happened since 2 p.m.

"We are reaching out to everyone tonight who may have a loved one who is addicted to heroin in the Aroostook County area or maybe YOU are the one struggling with the addiction," he said.

"It appears there may be a bad batch circulating in our area. Please call for help at the earliest possible moment."

As of the time of the post, none of the overdoses were fatal.

Copyright 2016 WLBZ