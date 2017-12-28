Five charged with attempted murder in Calais

CALAIS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Five people, all but one from New York, have been charged with aggravated attempted murder after an incident in Calais on Wednesday night, according to police.

Marcos Luis Figueroa -Frias, 21, of Bronx, NY; Elmer Frias, 26, Bronx, NY; Jordan Rodriguez, 24, Bronx, NY; Saul Figueroa, 20, Bronx, NY; Stephen Perkins, 27, Baileyville, ME all face charges.

Police say they were called to the Calais Motor Inn around 11 p.m. on December 27 for a report of shots fired. When they arrived at the scene, a male victim said two people shot at him near Barker Street, and provided vehicle information. The victim was not injured.

That car was later spotted on Baring Street when it was pulled over. The driver tried to get away but was taken into custody, according to police.

The four other passengers allegedly took off in the car, leading police on a chase to Brookton where they were eventually taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

