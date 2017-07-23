Fishermen go overboard reeling fish, boat circles for hours

A runaway vessel spun in circles for hours off the coast of Biddeford on Saturday, July 22. (Photo: Jim Katz/Portland Press Herald)

BIDDEFORD, Maine (AP) — An unmanned boat went in circles for hours off of Maine after two boaters were thrown from the craft while trying to reel in a large haddock.

The mishap happened on Saturday morning while the boaters fished off Timber Island in Biddeford. The Portland

Press Herald ( http://bit.ly/2vy0fY0 ) reports the boaters realized their boat was going to ram into a buoy while they reeled in the fish, and a hard turn caused them to be ejected.

The vessel was left unoccupied and running in circles for hours. Another fisherman saw the accident and rescued the two boaters and took them to land where they were transferred to hospitals. Their injuries weren't serious.

The 20-foot boat was eventually towed to a pier by members of the Coast Guard Auxiliary.

