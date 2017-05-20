First Dental Medicine class graduates from UNE

UNE congratulates first class of dental students (Photo: WCSH)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- The University of New England sent it's first class of dentists out into the world at their graduation Saturday.

Sixty two graduates from the UNE College of Dental Medicine took home their diplomas during the 182nd UNE graduation ceremony at the Cross Insurance Arena. The class entered the brand new program in August of 2013, making them not only the first class of dental students to graduate from UNE, but the first to do so in Northern New England. Dr. Danielle Ripich gave her last graduation speech as the university's president, and took the opportunity to highlight the dental college students' milestone.

"The 62 men and women who will become doctors in dental medicine today, put their faith in the University of New England when our oral health center literally was a cavity in the ground. They trusted us, they came as pioneers, and through their hard work and diligence, they have established a culture for this, our newest college to the university."

Dr. Freeman Hrabowski the third, president of the university of maryland, baltimore county gave the commencement speech at the u-n-e graduation. He was also given the honorary doctor of humane letters.

© 2017 WCSH-TV