Firefighters battle blaze in Enfield

Chris Costa, WCSH 9:45 PM. EST December 30, 2017

ENFIELD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Howland firefighters are on the scene of a fire on Old County Road in Enfield.

 

 

Firefighters say everyone got out safely and the fire is under control, but that the house is a total loss.

 

 

This story will be updated.

