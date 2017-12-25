Firefighter injured on Christmas call

Stock photo of flames

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A firefighter was treated and released from Mercy Hospital, after the first responder slipped on ice while responding to a garage fire, according to a South Portland Fire Department official.

Captain Robb Couture said a garage on Boothby Avenue was destroyed in a Christmas Day fire. He said everything inside the detached structure was a total loss, but the house was saved. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The injured firefighter was struck in the face in the fall, according to Captain Couture. That individual was able to return to the scene after a trip to the emergency department, said Couture.

