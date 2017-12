Meteor spotted over York County, Maine at 5:52 PM on the Mt. Agamenticus webcam

Did you see a ball of fire fly across the sky Tuesday night? No need to check your glasses; it turns out it was seen across Massachusetts, Vermont, New Hampshire, Maine and Canada.

At 5:52 p.m., the Mt. Agamenticus webcam in York County captured the meteor, with many people on social media from all over Maine confirming the sight.

© 2017 WCSH-TV