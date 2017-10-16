WCSH
Close

Fire spreads through ducts at Lewiston bakery

Katie Bavoso and B. Rathbone , WCSH 8:11 AM. EDT October 16, 2017

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A bakery in Lewiston is closed after catching fire as workers got ready to begin the new workweek.

Firefighters said none of the 14 employees who evacuated from LePage Bakery was hurt.

Crews arrived at the Lisbon Street business before sunrise on Monday morning.

Firefighters said the fire was found smoldering in the ductwork. It was soon brought under control but the building remains closed pending a health inspection.

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories