Fire spreads through ducts at Lewiston bakery

Fourteen employees evacuated LePage Bakery in Lewiston while firefighters put out a fire in the ductwork

LEWISTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A bakery in Lewiston is closed after catching fire as workers got ready to begin the new workweek.

Firefighters said none of the 14 employees who evacuated from LePage Bakery was hurt.

Crews arrived at the Lisbon Street business before sunrise on Monday morning.

Firefighters said the fire was found smoldering in the ductwork. It was soon brought under control but the building remains closed pending a health inspection.

© 2017 WCSH-TV