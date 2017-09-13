Fire in Newcastle burns orthodontic office, displaces three people

NEWCASTLE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — The Fire Marshall's Office is investigating a fire that broke out Tuesday at a building in Newcastle.

The Newcastle Fire Department says the building at 50 Main Street, that housed the Midcoast Orthodontics on the first floor and two apartments on the second floor, is likely a total loss.

The fire, that began around noon, has displaced three people who are being helped by the Red Cross.

Fire officials say the roof was completely burned off while the second floor had some fire damage and the first floor had only minor smoke and water damage.

Jewelia Spear captured this video of the fire while driving by.

