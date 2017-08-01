WCSH
Close

Fire in Naples destroys home, kills pets

WCSH 8:11 AM. EDT August 01, 2017

NAPLES, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a mobile home in Naples Monday morning and burned at least one man.

Fire officials say one child and three adults were in the home when a fire broke out. A 31-year-old man is being treated at Maine Medical Center for burns.

Fire officials say pets were killed in the fire.

This story will be updated  

 

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories