Fire in Naples destroys home, kills pets

NAPLES, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed a mobile home in Naples Monday morning and burned at least one man.
Fire officials say one child and three adults were in the home when a fire broke out. A 31-year-old man is being treated at Maine Medical Center for burns.
Fire officials say pets were killed in the fire.
This story will be updated
