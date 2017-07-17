Fire in Auburn displaces 10 people

WCSH
AUBURN, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — An early morning fire in Auburn that left 10 people displaced, is under investigation.  

Fire Chief Mike Scott says the call came into their station around 1:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Scott says it took crews about an hour to get the fire out at the two family home on 48 Summer street. 

Everyone was evacuated safely from the home and Scott says there were no injuries.

Fire officials are trying to determine what caused the fire. 

 

