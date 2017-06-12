Fire Fighters face sudden, dramatic explosion in Limestone

Body cam captures a sudden explosion in Limestone, Maine on Thursday (Photo: Courtesy Limestone Police)

LIMESTONE, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Incredible video from a body camera on Limestone's Police Chief shows a dramatic explosion at a fire in Limestone on Thursday.

Stacey Mahan was on scene at a fire when a sudden and dramatic explosion happened.

The Chief said in a Facebook post that something on scene exploded and fire fighters rushed to help a fellow firefighter who was near the blast.

Limestone police reached out to thank the firefighters for risking their lives each day and Mainers posted their thanks to the page.

No one was hurt in the explosion.

