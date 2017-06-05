Fire encroaches on fuel at heating oil plant

Courtesy Chuck Blaquiere (Photo: Courtesy Chuck Blaquiere)

SOUTH PARIS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- With so much fuel on hand at the Dead River Company, crews worked hard to prevent a fire at the plant in South Paris from getting worse.

The fire was reported before 8 p.m. on Monday. Multiple towns sent firefighters to help. They worked into the night until the fire was brought under control several hours later. No injuries were reported.

Dead River is a delivery business for heating oil and propane. Presumably, the impact of the fire on the community may have been much worse if it had broken out in January rather than June.

