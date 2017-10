(Photo: Rays Emergency Rigs)

DIXFIELD, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A fire destroyed property in Dixfield Monday.

Crew were able to put the fire out at 34 3rd Street but not before the structure sustained heavy damage.

A witness of the blaze said crews from Dixfield, Rumford, Mexico and Peru were on scene.

Officials told the witness the property is considered to be a total loss.

