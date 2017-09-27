Fire destroys popular breakfast spot in Bath

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

BATH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — A popular breakfast spot in Bath was destroyed by fire Wednesday night.

Crews from Bath, West Bath, Brunswick, Topsham and Bath Iron Works responded at about 9:30 p.m. to a blaze at Southgate Restaurant on Washington Street in Bath.

Bath Fire Department Capt. Marc Wood called it a “complete loss.”

Paramedics took one firefighter to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick for heat exhaustion.

Crews cleared the scene at about 10 p.m.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire and will continue its work Thursday morning.

