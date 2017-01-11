WCSH
Fire destroys elderly couple's home

WCSH 7:47 AM. EST January 11, 2017

NOBLEBORO, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- An elderly couple is left without a home after a fire early Wednesday morning. 

Wind made things difficult for the firefighters. They said it started in a barn on Borland Hill Road, but the wind spread the fire the house.

Firefighters evacuated the elderly couple with no injuries, but the barn and house are a total loss. The Fire Marshall's office will investigate.

