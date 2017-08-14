Fire dept., good Samaritans rescue woman from burning car

LIMINGTON, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- A combination of efforts from both good Samaritans and the Cornish Fire Department saved a woman from a burning car after crashing it into a tree Monday, officials said.

The York County Sheriff's office said they responded to a single vehicle crash on Route 25 in Limington around noon Monday. Janet Heggeman of Standish, 63, was driving towards Cornish when she lost control and went off the roadway, crashing into a tree head-on, they said.

The tree snapped 20 feet above, and Heggeman's car caught on fire while she was trapped inside. Three good Samaritans and the Cornish Fire Department were able to help get her out before the car was engulfed.

Heggeman was transported to Maine Medical Center with extensive, but non-life threatening injuries, according to the York County Sheriff's office.

