Fire crews put out early morning blaze in Scarborough, everyone safe

SCARBOROUGH, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Scarborough Fire Department put out a fire at a home on Pine Point Road that started in the early morning hours on Friday, October 3.





Fire officials said everyone was safely evacuated by the time fire crews showed up. They said there was smoke coming from the second story.

The home had working smoke detectors that the Fire Department is attributing for making sure everyone was safe.

