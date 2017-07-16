Fire crews investigate early morning fire in Windham

Fire in Windham early Monday morning July, 17, 2017

WINDHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) — Fire officials are investigating what caused an early morning blaze at a home in Windham.

Falmouth road in Windham was closed early Monday morning as crews fought the fire at 203 Falmouth road.

The Windham Fire Department says they got a call around 2:30 a.m. and when they arrived there was heavy fire on the second floor of the home.

The only person at the house woke up to smoke detectors and was able to get out of the house safely.

Fire Chief Brent Libby says crews got the fire under control within in 30 minutes. He says the damage to the home was contained to the second floor.

Libby says the fire does not appear to be suspicious.

