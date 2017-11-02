Fire breaks out shortly after power is restored in Carmel

CARMEL, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Fire destroyed a home on Hampden Road in Carmel shortly after power was restored to the area.

It happened around 5 pm on Thursday night. One person was home at the time of the fire and was able to get out safely and call 911.

Carmel Fire Chief Ryan Simpson says he not sure what started the fire but fire crews were called out to Hampden Road ten minute after the power was restored.

Simpson says the house is a total loss.

Crews from Carmel, Hermon, Stetson, Levant, Enta, and Newburg responded.

Fire Marshall's office has been called in to investigate.

