Fire blackens far northern logging tract

Flames of fire

T16 R14 WELS, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Maine Forest Rangers are making their way into a remote facet of the Crown of Maine to fight a fire.

The unorganized section of Maine wilderness designated T16 R14 WELS is located along the far northwestern corner of Maine along the border with Quebec. A wildfire broke out there in a tract of logging slash, prompting Rangers to send a helicopter on Monday morning to help bring the flames under control.

Maine Forest Rangers are enroute to a reported wildfire in T16 R14 WELS near the Quebec border. Helicopter enroute also. #MEfire pic.twitter.com/lxLI25HzUk — Maine Forest Rangers (@MaineRangers) July 24, 2017

Using Twitter to provide updates of their operation, Rangers said their efforts held the fire to about 30 acres.

