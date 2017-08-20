Fire at Otto's on Congress Street

(Photo: NEWS CENTER)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) - The Portland Fire Department confirmed a fire at the 576 Congress Street location of the pizza chain, Otto's, on Sunday, August 20.

Crews have been on the scene since 10 a.m. when an oven fire spread into the duct work. The building's sprinkler system was successful, but the restaurant is currently recovering from smoke and water damage.

Congress Street will be open again by 11 a.m.

Deputy Chief Terry Walsh expects that Otto's will remain closed for an unknown amount of time.

© 2017 WCSH-TV