Final investigative hearing into the sinking of the El Faro set for next week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (NEWS CENTER) — In late September 2015, the cargo ship El Faro left Jacksonville, Florida, on its fateful trip.

Two days later, the ship would get caught in Hurricane Joaquin. Losing its propulsion and taking on water, it didn’t stand a chance. It sank off the Bahamas taking down all 33 crew members. Four of them were from Maine: Capt. Michael Davidson, Michael Holland, Dylan Meklin and Danielle Randolph.

The El Faro left the port of Jacksonville just before 10 p.m. Tuesday night, Sept. 29 with 391 containers on deck and 294 below, most of which were filled with cars and trailers. Its 33 crew members headed towards San Juan, Puerto Rico where they were expected to arrive Sunday, Oct. 2. They never made it.

"We have water down in three holes with a heavy list, we have lost the main propulsion unit, the engineers can't get it going," Capt. Davidson was recorded saying through radio communications back to shore.

It was the last communication Davidson had with the mainland.

As the ship got caught in Hurricane Joaquin, you could hear the frustration in his voice.

"Oh man, the clock is ticking," he said. "Can I please speak with a QI."

With no further communications and the ship now missing at sea, El Faro’s operator TOTE flew family members of the crew to Jacksonville, where they would wait, hold out hope and find comfort in each other.

Lori Bobilot shared the last email she received from her daughter Danielle Randolph of Rockland.

"Winds are super bad and seas not great," she read. "Love to everyone."

"This child, since the age of 5, has wanted to ship out and she always said to me, 'if anything happens to me out at sea, Mom, it's OK – I died doing what I want to do,'" Bobilot said.

As the search for the El Faro intensified, the monumental challenge of the crew’s survival became much clearer.

"If they were able to abandon ship, it would have been in very challenging conditions – a Category 4 level storm – where they might have been in a life raft or even just in the water directly," said Capt. Mark Fedor of the U.S. Coast Guard search team.

Four days after Davidson’s last communication, reality began to set in, as rescuers found a body in a survival suit floating on the ocean’s surface. They moved on without recovering it and continued focusing on survivors.

"It's nothing short of a nightmare," said Deb Roberts, mother of Michael Holland. "It's not what would you would want ever for your child."

Two days later, Oct. 7, Roberts would hear the news she had been dreading, along with the other families: the search for the El Faro would be called off at sunset.

"Any decision to suspend a search is painful," Capt. Fedor said, "and in this case, we were searching for fellow mariners."

"It’s the worst ending we could ever imagine," Roberts said. "It’s been six long days of hoping and praying."

As family members got ready to leave Florida, they looked for reminders of their children to take home with them.

"We’re going to the beach, going to collect some salt water and will have a little bit of Mike and Danielle in that little bottle," Roberts said. "They’re coming home with us, but just in a different way."

Nearly a month later, Oct. 31, the wreckage of the El Faro was located, resting 15,000 feet below the ocean’s surface northeast of the Crooked Islands.

In February 2016, the U.S. Coast Guard’s Marine Board of Investigation would open the first hearing into the sinking of the El Faro.

After two weeks of testimony, investigators learned that the company TOTE provided little assistance to the captain from shore, leaving him to make all the decisions. The Coast Guard got a late start in trying to assist the ship because it didn't realize the serious trouble it was in, and there was little oversight or inspections of the aging El Faro.

In May, the second round of hearings got underway. Investigators learn Davidson was getting outdated weather information, from an onboard software program, as he was deciding what route to take.

As the hearing wound down, the lead investigator for the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) appeared to take direct aim at the El Faro’s operator TOTE and the company’s executive vice president.

"Few would dispute the loss of the ship El Faro and its cargo and, most importantly, the loss of 33 souls aboard the El Faro, represents a colossal failure in the management of the companies responsible for the safe operation of the El Faro," said Tom Roth Roffy.

Less than 24 hours later, during the hearings final day, Roth Roffy would back off from that statement, saying he was not accusing TOTE management of making errors.

Last month, the NTSB released a 510-page document of transcripts of crew conversations during the El Faro’s final hours. The conversations were captured on the ship’s voyage data recorder (VDR), which is similar to an airliner’s black box.

The transcripts paint a timeline of when troubles were first reported on Oct. 1st, 2015, as the ship began to take on water, to the final words Davidson had with a crew member.

According to the transcript, screams can be heard. A crewman in trouble asks if the captain is going to leave him. The captain responds, "No." The crewman then says, loudly, "I’m gone, I’m a goner."

NTSB investigators would not read anything into the transcripts, only saying that they are factual documents that are part of the ongoing investigation. The transcripts will be probed in-depth as part of the Marine Board of Investigation’s final hearing into the sinking of the El Faro.

The hearing will once again be held in Jacksonville, Florida, home base of the El Faro. It will run from Monday, Feb. 6 through Friday, Feb. 17. NEWS CENTER will be there covering the hearing and will bring you live reports throughout.

While family members still anxiously await answers about what went wrong and why, some have made peace with their loss.

"What I find peace in, I envision the entire crew of the El Faro that went down in the ship together and that's their final resting place," Roberts said. "If they can't be with this family, they're with their family."