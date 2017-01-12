Final dog rescuer comes forward

Two dogs rescued from a burning car in Waterboro Wednesday night.

The man who found two dogs trapped in a burning car then helped rescued them is no longer a mysterious good Samaritan.

His name is Troy Tanguay and along with an off-duty police officer and a woman who corralled the dogs, he’s credited with saving the animals.

Their owner, Patrick Mazzillo, was shopping in a Hannaford in Waterboro Wednesday night when his car's engine burst into flames.

Tanguay was the first person to see smoke beginning to come from the car.

“At that point I called 9-1-1 and I told the man on the phone there were two dogs in the car,” he said “I asked him if I should go ahead and get the dogs out of the car.”

The dispatcher said yes, as long as Tanguay could do it without getting himself or other people nearby injured.

But, after the fire was put out, no one got Tanguay's name before he left.

Mazzillo wants to thank Tanguay and now he knows who to find.

He’s also grateful strangers acted before his dogs got hurt.

“Had the fire been any bigger or no one been doing anything, who knows?” said Mazzillo. “The gas could have caught on and it just could have been a really bad situation.”

Mazzillo says his car, which is a total loss caught fire because of a problem with its engine.

He found out afterwards there had been a recall on the vehicle.

