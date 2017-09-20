WCSH
Final disposition of Ayla Reynolds death probate case expected Thursday

Kattey Ortiz, WCSH 6:31 PM. EDT September 20, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Five years after Ayla Reynolds disappeared, a request from her mother to have her declared legally dead is expected to be finalized.

A hearing is scheduled for Thursday, and family members have indicated it could pave the way for a wrongful death suit against Ayla's father.

Ayla's mother, Trista, requested to have Ayla declared legally dead on May 17.

 

RELATED: Ayla Ruling Documents

