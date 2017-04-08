Fighting cancer at the Rusty Rolls 5K race

Race creator, Rusty Wilkins with his cousin, James Anderson.

TOPSHAM, Maine (NEWS CENTER) --

140 runners competed in the Rusty Rolls 5K Road race in Topsham Saturday.

The event was held to raise money in honor of local businessman Rusty Rancourt who has been battling leukemia.

It was created by Rusty Wilkins, a senior at Mount Ararat High School.

Wilkins participated in the race he dreamed up despite having cerebral palsy, with help from his cousin James Anderson.

Anderson and WIlkins run in races together with Wilkins in a specially designed racing chair.

Anderson thinks today’s race wouldn't have been held at all without help from his cousin's friends.

“It takes a village,” he said. “Rusty has a lot of great teachers and TAs and all the great coaches and sports teams at Mount Ararat. His classmates all really came out today and really supported the cause and without them you really can't do something like this.”

Money from the race will support Brunswick's Relay for Life.

It totals about $2100.

