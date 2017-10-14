WCSH
Fetch ME a Home with the Maine Chinchilla Shelter: October 14th, 2017

Fetch ME a Home

Katharine Bavoso, WCSH 9:10 AM. EDT October 14, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Katie Bavoso got a little surprise today when one of her Fetch ME a Home guests got a little nervous in front of the camera. Luckily, Twix the chinchilla was too cute to get upset with!

The Maine Chinchilla Shelter specializes in rescuing abused and neglected chinchillas from across the east coast. On Saturday, Twix, Sushi, and King showed off their fluff. The shelter's director, Marianne Sansouci, explained why chinchillas make an excellent pet choice for people with limited space, like those who live in apartments. Chinchillas have specific, but low maintenance care necessities and actually don't like to be in wide open spaces- they prefer the snug comfort of their cages. 

If you would be interested in learning more about chinchillas and how you can make one a part of your family, you can find out more at the Maine Chinchilla Shelter

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're interest in adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: The ArkNew Hampshire SPCAKennebec Humane SocietyCoastal Aroostook Humane Society,  PAWS,  SPCA of Hancock CountyCocheco Valley Humane SocietyAnimal Refuge League of Greater PortlandLucky Pup RescueCoastal Humane SocietyMaine Chinchilla Shelter, and Animal Welfare Society.

