Fetch ME a Home: September 30th, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Today's Fetch ME a Home featured pet of the week is Doc!

This seven-year-old lab mix is full of energy and love. He is very active, but won't jump up on you or guests and isn't known to bark at random. With a tail set to wag at all times, Doc is looking for a home where he can be the star of his own dog show. Doc gets along great with older kids, too, and would love an active family who enjoys the open outdoors as much as he does. Room to play and run and room in your heart is all Doc needs....oh, and belly rubs, lots and lots of belly rubs!

If you would like to adopt Doc, he is available at the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland as early as 10am Saturday!

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're up for adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: The Ark, New Hampshire SPCA, Kennebec Humane Society, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, PAWS, SPCA of Hancock County, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue, Coastal Humane Society, Chinchilla Shelter of Maine, and Animal Welfare Society.

