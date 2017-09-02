Fetch ME a Home: September 2nd, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- This week's featured animal shelter is the Maine Chinchilla Shelter, starring its chinchilla friends!

The Maine Chinchilla Shelter is back after a break this summer; as the temperature slowly falls, it becomes more comfortable for the "chins" to travel. Chinchillas need to be kept in temperatures averaging 60 degrees to be healthy. These little critters have some of the thickest fur you can find on any land mammal, so they get overheated easily.

The chinchillas that come from this Augusta-based shelter have been rescued from hoarding situations, surrendered, or abandoned. They are all looking for homes that are willing to learn how to properly take care of a chinchilla so that they can live long, healthy, happy lives!

If you would like to adopt a chinchilla, contact the Maine Chinchilla Shelter to learn how.

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're interest in adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: The Ark, New Hampshire SPCA, Kennebec Humane Society, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, PAWS, SPCA of Hancock County, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue, Coastal Humane Society, Maine Chinchilla Shelter, and Animal Welfare Society.

