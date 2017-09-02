WCSH
Fetch ME a Home: September 2nd, 2017

Fetch ME a Home for Saturday, September 2nd at 730am.

Katharine Bavoso, WCSH 10:54 AM. EDT September 02, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- This week's featured animal shelter is the Maine Chinchilla Shelter, starring its chinchilla friends!

The Maine Chinchilla Shelter is back after a break this summer; as the temperature slowly falls, it becomes more comfortable for the "chins" to travel. Chinchillas need to be kept in temperatures averaging 60 degrees to be healthy. These little critters have some of the thickest fur you can find on any land mammal, so they get overheated easily. 

The chinchillas that come from this Augusta-based shelter have been rescued from hoarding situations, surrendered, or abandoned. They are all looking for homes that are willing to learn how to properly take care of a chinchilla so that they can live long, healthy, happy lives!

If you would like to adopt a chinchilla, contact the Maine Chinchilla Shelter to learn how. 

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're interest in adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: The ArkNew Hampshire SPCAKennebec Humane SocietyCoastal Aroostook Humane Society,  PAWS,  SPCA of Hancock CountyCocheco Valley Humane SocietyAnimal Refuge League of Greater PortlandLucky Pup RescueCoastal Humane SocietyMaine Chinchilla Shelter, and Animal Welfare Society.

 

