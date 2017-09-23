Fetch ME a Home: September 23, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- This week's Fetch ME a Home featured pet is Rudy!

This eight-year-old Havana Brown mix is a rare shade of brown not often scene in cats. Rudy is an active male who would do well as the only cat in your household. He's very curious and doesn't shy away from people.

If you would like to take Rudy home, you can find him at HART of Maine!

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're interest in adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: The Ark, New Hampshire SPCA, Kennebec Humane Society, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, PAWS, SPCA of Hancock County, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue, Coastal Humane Society, Maine Chinchilla Shelter, and Animal Welfare Society.

© 2017 WCSH-TV