Fetch ME a Home: Saturday, September 9, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- This week's Fetch ME a Home featured shelter is Coastal Humane Society, with their very special tenant Olivia!

Olivia is a one-and-a-half-year-old beagle mix who comes from Mississippi. She is timid at first, but loves humans and warms up to new ones quickly. If her gentle disposition isn't enough to melt your heart, her permanent puppy eyes definitely will!

If you would like to bring Olivia home and make her a permanent part of your loving family, you can find her at Coastal Humane Society as early as noon on Saturday!

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're interest in adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: The Ark, New Hampshire SPCA, Kennebec Humane Society, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, PAWS, SPCA of Hancock County, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue, Coastal Humane Society, Maine Chinchilla Shelter, and Animal Welfare Society.

