Fetch ME a Home: Saturday, August 5th, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- This week's Fetch Me a Home pet comes to Maine all the way from Georgia, and his name is Brody!

This adorable mixed breed, two-year-old male has big, dewy eyes warm enough to melt any heart. His story is a rough one that's looking for a happy ending; Brody was a stray who was hit by a car at a few months old, and then had to have hip surgery. Brody still walks with a slight limp, but that does not stop him from playing and enjoying life. This medium sized pooch is still rather afraid of cars, but he gets along well with cats and is expected to do well with kids, too.

If you would like to open your home and heart to this shelter friend, you can find Brody at the Coastal Humane Society in Brunswick today!

And don't forget to check out the CHS Save a Stray 5K at L.L. Bean on Saturday, August 26th at 8am! Walk or run the event with your pooch to help raise money to care for animals at the shelter.

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're up for adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: The Ark, New Hampshire SPCA, Kennebec Humane Society, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, PAWS, SPCA of Hancock County, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue, Coastal Humane Society, Chinchilla Shelter of Maine.

© 2017 WCSH-TV