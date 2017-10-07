WCSH
Fetch ME a Home: October 7th, 2017

Fetch ME a Home

Katharine Bavoso, WCSH 10:33 AM. EDT October 07, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Our featured Fetch ME a Home pet of the week is the adorable Gigi!

Gigi is a two-month-old beagle mix from Mississippi who loves to snuggle when she sleeps. She is obviously still a young puppy and will need training, but you will have a healthy, happy companion for years to come. 

If you would like to adopt Gigi, or any of her puppy siblings, you can find them at Coastal Humane Society in Brunswick beginning at noon on Saturday! 

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're interest in adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: The ArkNew Hampshire SPCAKennebec Humane SocietyCoastal Aroostook Humane Society,  PAWS,  SPCA of Hancock CountyCocheco Valley Humane SocietyAnimal Refuge League of Greater PortlandLucky Pup RescueCoastal Humane SocietyMaine Chinchilla Shelter, and Animal Welfare Society.

