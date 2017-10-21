Fetch ME a Home: October 21, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- The adorable Fetch ME a Home featured pet of the week is Sweetpea!

This one-year-old cat with a demeanor true to her name is ready to go home with a family who is willing to provide hours of love, cuddling, and play. Sweetpea is a very social cat who does well with just about anyone, including other cats! She has already had all her shots and has been spayed, making her up to date on her good health. Now all Sweetpea needs is you!

Find Sweetpea and other great cats at HART of Maine animal shelter!

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're interest in adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: The Ark, New Hampshire SPCA, Kennebec Humane Society, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, PAWS, SPCA of Hancock County, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue, Coastal Humane Society, Maine Chinchilla Shelter, and Animal Welfare Society.

