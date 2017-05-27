Fetch ME a Home: May 27th, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Today's Fetch ME a Home pet is Pallas, the Turkish cat!

Pallas really did come to Maine all the way from Turkey to find a home! This little guy is about four-years-old and has the most adorable, worried looking eyes which are always scanning the room. Pallas also has one tooth that sometimes sticks out when his mouth is closed, giving him more character than most cats!

Pallas is very affectionate and loves to play. This is an FIV positive cat, which just means he can get sick easily due to a suppressed immune system. FIV is transmittable, but not to humans or other animals, and only to other cats if the two cats fight. FIV cats don't need any special treatments, food, or medicine, you just need to bring them to the vet as soon as possible if they do get sick.

If you would like to take home this character kitty, you can find Pallas at HART of Maine.

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report.

