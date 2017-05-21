Fetch ME a Home: May 21, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- This week's Fetch ME a Home pet is Bessy!
Bessy is just over a year old, a hound mix, and very healthy. She loves to explore, play, and give kisses to humans. Since she is still young, Bessy could benefit from a little training, but is already listening well!
If you would like to make Bessy a part of your family, you can contact Costal Humane Society in Brunswick.
Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're up for adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other
