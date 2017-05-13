Fetch ME a Home: May 13th, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Our Fetch ME a Home pet of the week is Hank, the red hound from Lucky Pup Rescue!

Hank is a lovable two-year-old who can get along with just about anyone. Hank loves humans, kids, and other animals- including horses! Hank enjoys being close and affectionate with his human, and he disposition is very calm and relaxed. If he's a good boy, he'll love a treat from you!

If you would like to make Hank a member of your family, you can find out more from Lucky Pup Rescue.

You can watch Fetch ME A Home every Saturday morning on NEWS CENTER's Weekend Morning Report. And if you're up for adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these animal shelters near you: there's The Ark, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, Kennebec Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, SPCA of Hancock County, PAWS, Animal Welfare Society, New Hampshire SPCA, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, HART, Coastal Humane Society, Maine Chinchilla Shelter, Lucky Pup Rescue, Mainely Rat Rescue, and Animal Welfare Society.

