Fetch ME a Home: Lucky Pup Rescue, October 28th, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- This week's Fetch ME a Home featured pet is Simon!

Simon is a one-year-old mix with a interesting coat combination of wire and smooth hair. He's a very shy boy, but once he gets used to you, get ready for kisses! On top of that, Simon gets along with everyone- people, kids, dogs, cats, you name it! Simon is also a rescue from the hurricane affected region of Florida, adopting him would really mean a second chance at a happy life.

If you would like to open your home and heart to Simon, you can find him at Lucky Pup Rescue. They're waiting to hear from you today!

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're interest in adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: The Ark, New Hampshire SPCA, Kennebec Humane Society, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, PAWS, SPCA of Hancock County, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue, Coastal Humane Society, Maine Chinchilla Shelter, and Animal Welfare Society.

