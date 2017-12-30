Fetch ME a home: Lucky Pup Rescue December 30, 2017

FETCH ME A HOME PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER) -- Meet this southern belle, Kaylie! She was brought up from the south and has been living with a Maine family for the last five years. Unfortunately, she was surrendered by her owner and is now looking for a forever home.

She is about 7-years-old and she is well trained, great with kids, other dogs, but not chickens? I guess she likes them TOO much. Kaylie is available for adoption at Lucky Pup Rescue!

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're interest in adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: The Ark, New Hampshire SPCA, Kennebec Humane Society, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, PAWS, SPCA of Hancock County, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue, Coastal Humane Society, Maine Chinchilla Shelter, and Animal Welfare Society.

© 2017 WCSH-TV