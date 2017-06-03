Fetch ME a Home: June 3rd, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- This week's Fetch ME a Home pet is Libra!
This nine-month-old female puppy is as happy as can be, the only thing missing in her life is an energetic family with a warm dog bed and room in their hearts for a furry family member.
Libra is spayed and up to date on all shots and ready to go TODAY when Coastal Humane Society opens at noon. If you would like to meet her and see how you get along, stop by their shelter in Brunswick!
Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're up for adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other
© 2017 WCSH-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs