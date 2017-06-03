WCSH
Close

Fetch ME a Home: June 3rd, 2017

Fetch Me A Home 6/3/2017

Katharine Bavoso, WCSH 9:15 AM. EDT June 03, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)--  This week's Fetch ME a Home pet is Libra!

This nine-month-old female puppy is as happy as can be, the only thing missing in her life is an energetic family with a warm dog bed and room in their hearts for a furry family member.

Libra is spayed and up to date on all shots and ready to go TODAY when Coastal Humane Society opens at noon. If you would like to meet her and see how you get along, stop by their shelter in Brunswick!

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're up for adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: The ArkNew Hampshire SPCAKennebec Humane SocietyCoastal Aroostook Humane Society,  PAWS,  SPCA of Hancock CountyCocheco Valley Humane SocietyAnimal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue, Coastal Humane Society, Chinchilla Shelter of Maine. 

 

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories