Fetch ME a Home: June 24th, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- This week's Fetch ME a Home pet is Ramona! While we can't confirm that this little furball was named after a Beverly Clearly book, we can say she's a cuddler!

Romona is a five years old and had to be surrender to HART a few weeks ago when her owners moved and couldn't take her with them. This little gray and white cat has eyes full of wonder and curiosity, with a full tummy to match. She might need a little extra exercise, but luckily she loves to play. Ramona is looking for a warm lap to cuddle up on, could it be yours?

If you would like to open your home and heart to Ramona, you can find her at HART of Maine!

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're up for adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: The Ark, New Hampshire SPCA, Kennebec Humane Society, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, PAWS, SPCA of Hancock County, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue, Coastal Humane Society, Chinchilla Shelter of Maine.

