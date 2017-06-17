Fetch ME a Home: June 17, 2017

Fetch ME A Home Logo (Photo: WCSH)

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER): This weeks "Fetch ME a Home" friend is Soukie!

Soukie is a sweet, fun loving girl, looking for her forever home. She loves her exercise, so an active home would be perfect. Soukie would do well with kids over the age of 10. She may have a little too much energy for younger children. She usually does well with other dogs, but can sometimes be picky about her K-9 friends.

If you would like to learn more about Soukie, you can find her at the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland.

"Fetch ME a Home" airs Saturdays on the Weekend Morning Report on NEWS CENTER.

© 2017 WCSH-TV