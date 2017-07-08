Fetch ME a Home: July 8th, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Our Fetch ME a Home pet of the day is Finley! This three-year-old orange tabby cat is sure to melt your heart.

Finley will disarm you right away with his cautious, shy gaze. It might take him a bit to warm up to you, but once he does he'll curl up in your arms and snuggle into your chest. Finley is expected to do well with other cats, but would prefer a quiet, low-stress environment to call home.

If you would like to adopt this adorable, healthy cat, you can find Finley at HART of Maine today!

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're up for adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: The Ark, New Hampshire SPCA, Kennebec Humane Society, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, PAWS, SPCA of Hancock County, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue, Coastal Humane Society, Chinchilla Shelter of Maine.

