WCSH
Close

Fetch Me A Home - July 8, 2017

Fetch Me A Home 7/8/2017

WCSH 7:21 AM. EDT July 08, 2017

Portland, Maine (NEWS CENTER) This week on Fetch Me A Home we'll hear from Sharon Bushey from HART. She brought along a furry friend, Fen Fen, who is looking for a loving forever home. 

© 2017 WCSH-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories