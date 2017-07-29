Fetch ME a Home: July 29, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- This week on Fetch Me a Home, the featured pet of the day is none other than Peanut the cat!

A beautiful female lynx point Siamese breed, this nine-year-old silver and white ball of fluff with gorgeous blue eyes wants nothing more than a lap to curl up on. Peanut is very healthy, but a little overweight- she needs a household who will commit her to a diet and balance play with snuggles.

If you're interested in opening your heart and home to Peanut, you can find her at HART of Maine. The shelter opens at 11am on Saturdays! Take Peanut home today!

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're up for adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: The Ark, New Hampshire SPCA, Kennebec Humane Society, Coastal Aroostook Humane Society, PAWS, SPCA of Hancock County, Cocheco Valley Humane Society, Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue, Coastal Humane Society, Chinchilla Shelter of Maine.

