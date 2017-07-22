Fetch ME a Home: July 22, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- These little piggies aren't going to the market, but they are up for adoption!
Five guinea pigs from Coastal Humane Society, a mother and her four female babies, are ready to find their new forever homes. Guinea pigs do well in bonded pairs and can live up to eight years- taking home two siblings at a time would be a great way to insure a healthy, happy pet life.
If you would like to take home a couple of these fluffy gals, you can contact the Coastal Humane Society, or stop by today! The shelter opens at noon on Saturdays.
Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report.
