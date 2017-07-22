WCSH
Fetch ME a Home: July 22, 2017

Fetch me a home for Saturday, July 22nd

Katharine Bavoso, WCSH 8:29 AM. EDT July 22, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- These little piggies aren't going to the market, but they are up for adoption! 

Five guinea pigs from Coastal Humane Society, a mother and her four female babies, are ready to find their new forever homes. Guinea pigs do well in bonded pairs and can live up to eight years- taking home two siblings at a time would be a great way to insure a healthy, happy pet life. 

If you would like to take home a couple of these fluffy gals, you can contact the Coastal Humane Society, or stop by today! The shelter opens at noon on Saturdays. 

 

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're up for adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: The ArkNew Hampshire SPCAKennebec Humane SocietyCoastal Aroostook Humane Society,  PAWS,  SPCA of Hancock CountyCocheco Valley Humane SocietyAnimal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue, Coastal Humane Society, Chinchilla Shelter of Maine, and HART of Maine. 

 

