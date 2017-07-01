WCSH
Fetch ME a Home: July 1st, 2017

Fetch ME a home

Katharine Bavoso, WCSH 9:37 AM. EDT July 01, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- Our Fetch ME a Home pets of the week are a super trio; meet Hulk, Robin, and Batman!

These three kittens are part of a larger league of super kitties ready to be adopted from Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland. The little guys will be featured at an adoption event at PetCo near the Maine Mall in South Portland at 10am Saturday morning. Don't delay! These kittens will be adopted faster than a speeding bullet!

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're up for adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: The ArkNew Hampshire SPCAKennebec Humane SocietyCoastal Aroostook Humane Society,  PAWS,  SPCA of Hancock CountyCocheco Valley Humane SocietyAnimal Refuge League of Greater Portland, Lucky Pup Rescue, Coastal Humane Society, Chinchilla Shelter of Maine. 

