Fetch ME a Home: January 22, 2017

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- The Maine Chinchilla Shelter in Augusta rescues and cares for neglected chinchillas and finds them loving homes.

Chinchillas have the thickest fur of any land animal and need to be kept in dry conditions in a temperature controlled environment of no more than 60F degrees. These animals make very good companions and become bonded with their owners.

