Fetch ME a Home: HART of Maine on January 6th, 2017

Katharine Bavoso, WCSH 9:07 AM. EST January 06, 2018

PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER)-- This week's Fetch ME a Home pet is the fluffy and adorable Argent!

This 10-year-old male loves to snuggle and you'll know he's happy when he starts purring and just won't stop! Argent is an FIV positive cat, but all that means is a regular, small does of medicine and a home where he won't fight with other cats. This doesn't mean Argent has to be the only cat in the home as long as the other cats there don't fight with hims, plus other animals and humans are not at risk of contracting the FIV. With a little love, Argent will live a full, normal life.

If you are interested in taking Argent home, you can find him at HART of Maine Animal Shelter, which opens today at 11am.

Fetch ME a Home airs every Saturday on the Weekend Morning Report. If you're interest in adopting other pets, you can do so at any of these other animal shelters near you: The ArkNew Hampshire SPCAKennebec Humane SocietyCoastal Aroostook Humane Society,  PAWS,  SPCA of Hancock CountyCocheco Valley Humane SocietyAnimal Refuge League of Greater PortlandLucky Pup RescueCoastal Humane SocietyMaine Chinchilla Shelter, and Animal Welfare Society.

